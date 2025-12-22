Hurricanes' William Carrier: Misses practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier didn't practice Monday due to an illness, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
It's not yet clear whether Carrier will be able to suit up for Tuesday's game against the Panthers, but even if he's sidelined, it seems unlikely that he'll miss extensive time. Over 10 appearances this month, Carrier has recorded two goals, 19 hits and three blocked shots while averaging 12:07 of ice time.
