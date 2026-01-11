Carrier scored the game-winning goal and put two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over Seattle.

Carrier struck the back of the net with just over six minutes to go in regulation for Saturday's go-ahead goal. Following his winning score, the 31-year-old winger is up to five goals, 10 points, 45 shots on net and 91 hits through 38 games this season. His goal Saturday was his second over Carolina's past three games. His recent production offensively is a nice boost to his fantasy value that heavily relies upon hits, as he averages just shy of two and a half hits per game this season. The 10-year NHL veteran is 26 hits shy of 1,500 in his career, giving him a milestone to chase in the near future.