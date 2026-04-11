Hurricanes' William Carrier: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Utah.
Carrier is probably simply getting a game off ahead of the playoffs, even if his official designation is undisclosed. He has seven goals, 18 points and 168 hits in 68 appearances in 2025-26.
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