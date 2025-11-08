Carrier (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday against Buffalo, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Carrier's recovery was rather quick, as he was expected to be out of action at least another week. He was injured Oct. 23 and has a goal and two assists in seven games this season. He is expected to see fourth-line action alongside Eric Robinson (upper body) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Saturday.