Hurricanes' William Carrier: Playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrier (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday against Buffalo, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.
Carrier's recovery was rather quick, as he was expected to be out of action at least another week. He was injured Oct. 23 and has a goal and two assists in seven games this season. He is expected to see fourth-line action alongside Eric Robinson (upper body) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Saturday.
