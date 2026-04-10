Carrier recorded three assists in Thursday's 7-2 win over Chicago.

Carrier had his best playmaking game of the season Thursday, as he picked up helpers on the Hurricanes' fourth, fifth and seventh goals of the night. Overall, the 31-year-old winger has 11 assists, 18 points, 77 shots on net and 168 hits across 68 games this season. After a quiet campaign offensively, he has at least one point in back-to-back games. He should continue to play middle-six minutes on the wing for the remainder of the regular season.