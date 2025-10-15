Carrier scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and levied three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Carrier has started 2025-26 with a goal and an assist over three appearances. He's also posted nine hits, five shots and a plus-3 rating while filling a role on the Hurricanes' third line. Carrier's production is mostly in the physical parts of the game, but he can chip in a little depth scoring as well. Even when Carolina shuffles the forward groups, Carrier is unlikely to escape the bottom six.