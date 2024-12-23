Carrier scored a goal and added four hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Carrier has two goals over his last four contests. The 30-year-old winger is starting to find a little more offense, but he's firmly in a bottom-six role and will likely struggle to be a consistent scorer throughout the campaign. He's up to four goals, four assists, 33 shots on net, 108 hits and a plus-4 rating over 33 games this season.