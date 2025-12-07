Carrier scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

Carrier ended a seven-game point drought with the tally. He has three points over 14 contests since he returned from a lower-body injury in early November. The 30-year-old winger is a bottom-six fixture for the Hurricanes and plays a heavy game, but he won't score a lot. He's at two goals, six points, 22 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-3 rating over 21 outings this season.