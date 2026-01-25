Carrier scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Carrier picked up his first goal in three contests since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him four games. He has three goals over his last six outings, though Carrier's fourth-line role will keep him from being too much of a regular on offense. The winger is up to six goals, 11 points, 50 shots on net, 98 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 41 appearances in 2025-26. Aside from a drop in physicality, those numbers are nearly identical to his work in 43 regular-season outings last year.