Carrier scored the go-ahead goal, tallied an assist, placed two shots on net and dished out four hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Carrier's first goal of the 2026-27 season arrived with impeccable timing, as he struck the back of the net with just over five minutes remaining to give the Hurricanes to Thursday's win. Overall, the 31-year-old winger is up to 10 points, 29 shots on net, a plus-2 rating, 55 hits and nine blocked shots across 18 appearances this season. His placement on Carolina's top line has helped him achieve a point pace that could help him challenge his career high of 25 points from the 2022-23 regular season. His attachment to the Hurricanes' stars makes him a decent streaming option in deep banger leagues.