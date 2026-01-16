Carrier (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Panthers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Carrier was considered a game-time decision for Friday's matchup, but he'll be forced to miss a third consecutive game. The Hurricanes will face the Devils in the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, and it's not yet clear whether Carrier will be in the mix to suit up in New Jersey. Jesperi Kotkaniemi will presumably remain in the lineup against Florida on Friday.