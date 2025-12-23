Carrier (illness) will not be in action to face the Panthers on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

With Carrier on the shelf, the Canes are expected to utilize seven defensemen in Tuesday's lineup. The 31-year-old Quebec native has struggled offensively of late, generating a lone point in his last eight outings. At this point, Carrier seems unlikely to get over the 20-point threshold, a mark he hasn't reached since 2022-23 when he was with Vegas.