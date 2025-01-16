Per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Carrier is looking for another opinion on his lower-body injury, coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday.
Carrier has missed the last six games and it certainly doesn't look like he is close to returning to action. The defenseman has four goals, five assists and 136 hits across 39 appearances this season.
