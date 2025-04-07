Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday that he isn't yet sure whether Carrier (lower body) will be available for Tuesday's game against Buffalo, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Carrier participated in Monday's practice session, which Brind'Amour called a "good sign." Carrier has been sidelined since early January, and he underwent surgery late in January. Even if the 30-year-old isn't available against the Sabres, it seems possible that he'll be able to return sometime during the final week and a half of the regular season.