Carrier's (lower body) status remains up in the air, indicating he'll be absent for Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Given that head coach Rod Brind'Amour doesn't know Carrier's timeline yet, it's safe to assume the winger will also be out Friday versus the Canucks. The 30-year-old was hurt Saturday in a 4-0 loss to the Wild and will likely continue to be under evaluation in the coming days.