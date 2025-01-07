Carrier (lower body) will not be in action to face Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Carrier will be shelved for his second consecutive game due to his lower-body problem. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old winger was stuck in a six-game goal drought during which he has managed just one helper, nine shots and 28 hits while averaging 12:31 of ice time. Juha Jaaska will slot into the fourth line with Carrier unavailable.