Carrier (lower body) will not be in action versus Buffalo on Tuesday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Carrier has seemingly been making strides in his recovery, but will have to wait at least one more game before getting back in the lineup. The 30-year-old winger has been out of action since Jan. 4 versus the Wild, a stretch of 37 games on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. Still, barring a setback, it looks like Carrier could be ready to play when the postseason kicks off -- if not sooner.