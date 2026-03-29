Carrier's goal drought reached 20 games in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Carrier has just three assists to go with 21 shots on net and 50 hits in that span. The 31-year-old still remains the Hurricanes' preferred source of fourth-line toughness even after the team acquired Nicolas Deslauriers from the Flyers at the trade deadline. Carrier has produced 14 points, 71 shots on net, 148 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 61 outings this season, giving him minimal fantasy upside.