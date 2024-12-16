Carrier scored a goal, added four hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The goal was Carrier's first since Nov. 16 against the Senators. He had just two goals over 13 outings between goals while filling a bottom-six role in that span. The 29-year-old has bounced between the third and fourth lines at times this season, and he was on the third line in this contest. For the season, the winger is at seven points, 29 shots on net, 98 hits and a plus-3 rating over 30 appearances. That's a similar level of production to last year (eight points in 39 regular-season outings), though he is shooting less and hitting more than he did in 2023-24.