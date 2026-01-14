Carrier (lower body) won't play against St. Louis on Tuesday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Carrier will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has chipped in five goals, 10 points, 45 shots on net and 91 hits over 38 appearances this season. Due to Carrier's absence, Jesperi Kotkaniemi will remain in the lineup.