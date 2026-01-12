Carrier will be sidelined versus the Red Wings on Monday due to an undisclosed injury, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Carrier has struggled to produce this year, generating 10 points in 38 games, but could be headed for another stint on the shelf due to this latest injury. With the veteran winger unavailable, Jesperi Kotkaniemi looks set to come into the lineup, though the Canes could decide to utilize Mike Reilly as a seventh defenseman instead. With a back-to-back, Carrier seems unlikely to play versus the Blues on Tuesday.