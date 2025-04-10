Carrier (lower body) isn't available for Thursday's clash against Washington, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Carrier hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 4, but he is expected to return before the start of the playoffs. He has four goals, nine points and 136 hits in 39 appearances in 2024-25.
More News
-
Hurricanes' William Carrier: Still shelved against Sabres•
-
Hurricanes' William Carrier: Status unclear for Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' William Carrier: Expected to return for playoffs•
-
Hurricanes' William Carrier: Undergoes surgery•
-
Hurricanes' William Carrier: No update on timeline•
-
Hurricanes' William Carrier: Seeking another medical opinion•