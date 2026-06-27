Hurricanes' William Hakansson: Hulking defender joins Carolina

Hakansson was the 51st overall pick by Carolina in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The appeal regarding Hakansson is obvious being he's already 6-foot-4, 210 pounds at age 18. He played a ton of hockey this past season, spending time in the Swedish Jr. league, second-tier Allsvenskan, SHL, and competing for his native country at the World Juniors. Not only is Hakansson huge, but he's physical. His puck skills are lacking and that figures to limit his ceiling down the road, but if you're looking for a hulking, tough, stay-at-home rearguard that can kill penalties and eat heavy defensive minutes, this is your guy.