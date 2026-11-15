Hakansson has one assist in nine games with Lulea HF of the SHL and four helpers over eight appearances with Sodertalje SK of the second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan in 2026-27.

This isn't an unusual pattern for Hakansson. He saw similar usage in 2025-26, earning two assists in 22 regular-season outings for Lulea and four points over 16 regular-season contests with Almtuna IS in the Allsvenskan. Hakansson's a projected shutdown defender, so the best path for his development is wherever he can get the most defensive minutes. He should also be in the mix to play for Sweden at the World Junior Championships in December and January.