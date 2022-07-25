Lagesson secured a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Lagesson played in 33 games for the Oilers and Canadiens last season in which he garnered five assists, though he has yet to score his first NHL goal. Given the Canes' depth on the blue line, including fellow youngsters Ethan Bear (leg) and Dylan Coghlan, the 26-year-old Lagesson will be hard-pressed to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night and figures to spend significant time in the minors this year.