Perets was reassigned to ECHL Norfolk on Saturday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Perets saw his first NHL action Monday, as he came on in relief of Antti Raanta in the third period of a 5-2 loss to LA. Perets stopped the only shot he faced. Perets became redundant when the Hurricanes claimed Spencer Martin off waivers from Columbus on Friday.