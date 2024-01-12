Perets is expected to be recalled from ECHL Norfolk on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports,

Perets is currently sporting a 6-8-1 record and .906 save percentage in 15 games for the Admirals. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, the 23-year-old backstop is the only available option signed to an NHL contract as the organization currently doesn't have an AHL affiliate. Fortunately for the team, there are no back-to-backs on the short-term schedule, so Perets figures to serve primarily as the No. 2 option behind Antti Raanta.