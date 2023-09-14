Aston-Reese signed a professional tryout agreement with Carolina on Thursday.
Aston-Reese provided 10 goals, 14 points and 163 hits in 77 contests with Toronto while averaging 10:56 of ice time last season. The 29-year-old will be in the mix for a fourth-line spot on Carolina's Opening Night roster.
