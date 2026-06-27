Hurricanes' Zach Lansard: Links up with Carolina in Round 3

Lansard was the 68th overall pick by Carolina in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The Hurricanes continue their trend of drafting fast and skilled forwards. Lansard appeared in 68 games for WHL Regina this past season, posting 24 goals and 56 points. He would have posted better numbers had he not been on a poor Pats team. Lansard is always involved in the play, causing havoc and making intelligent reads in all three zones. He also is a late July birthday, so Lansard has more runway to work with than most of the other players in the draft. He's a candidate to take a significant step forward in 2026-27.