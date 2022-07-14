Sawchenko has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the Hurricanes, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Sawchenko was not qualified by the Sharks and became an unrestricted free agent. He'll follow fellow former Sharks Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Hurricanes' organization, where Sawchenko is projected to slot in as a minor-league goalie. He's unlikely to see much NHL time in 2022-23 -- Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta will begin the year with the big club, and Pyotr Kochetkov is likely ahead of Sawchenko on the depth chart. The length of Sawchenko's new deal is not yet known.