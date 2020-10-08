Nybeck was drafted 115th overall by the Coyotes at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Nybeck dominated the Swedish junior league this past season to the tune of 27 goals and 66 points in 42 games. He was so good that HV71 was forced to recall him. Nybeck saw 15 games worth of action with the big club, tallying a single goal. He played a bit better in the SHL than those numbers would indicate. Nybeck is a purely offensive player who uses his speed and vision to create plays off the rush. He could stand to use his teammates a bit more, but the offensive creativity is clearly there. He was a wise pick for Carolina at this point in the draft considering his long-term offensive upside.