Cole signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract with Utah on Monday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Cole produced two goals, 11 points, 61 PIM, 61 shots on net, 166 blocked shots and 83 hits in 78 regular-season games for Vancouver in 2023-24. Utah has been busy this offseason with defense changes, and Cole will provide some additional depth.