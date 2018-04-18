Ian McKenzie: Never made it to NHL
McKenzie spent four seasons playing in the AHL and ECHL, but failed to earn his way onto an NHL roster.
McKenzie spent time with both the Predators and Thrashers (now Jets) organizations after a solid year in the WHL in which he racked up 40 points in 68 games for Seattle. In his final professional season (2011-12), the winger primarily spent time in the penalty box as he earned 113 PIM in 52 games with ECHL Bakersfield.
