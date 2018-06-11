Igor Grigorenko: Calls it a career
Grigorenko will not return for the 2018-19 season, Championat reports.
Grigorenko -- who was taken in the second round of the 2001 NHL Draft by Detroit -- spent a mere five games as an official part of the Red Wings' system with AHL Grand Rapids. With North American hockey clearly not suited for his game, the winger instead returned to the KHL, where he played for 17 seasons.
