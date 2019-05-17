Ozhiganov, as expected, signed a two-year contract with AK Bars Kazan (KHL) on Friday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Ozhiganov's return to Russia was already in the works, though where the blueliner was going to play was still up in the air. Set to be a restricted free agent this summer, the Maple Leafs will almost certainly extend him a qualifying offer in order to retain his NHL rights. At just 26 years of age, it's certainly not out of the question for Ozhiganov to make his way back to the NHL at some point down the road.