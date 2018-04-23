Iiro Pakarinen: Moving overseas
Pakarinen has signed with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL, Finnish news site Iltalehti reports.
Pakarinen, who recently completed his fourth season in the Oilers organization, will look to revitalize his career in what is widely considered to be the second-best league in the world. Once a 20-goal scorer in his native Finland and a reliable offensive player at the AHL level, Pakarinen logged just two goals and a single assist in 40 contests with Edmonton in 2017-18.
