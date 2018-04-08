Kovalchuk says he is looking to rejoin the NHL next season and play for two-to-three seasons, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Kovalchuk last played in the NHL during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, scoring 11 goals and 31 points in 37 games played. The 34-year-old old has 329 points since returning to the KHL in 2012-13, including 64 goals and 143 points over the last two years. Upon his return, Kovalchuk will be an unrestricted free agent.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories