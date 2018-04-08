Kovalchuk says he is looking to rejoin the NHL next season and play for two-to-three seasons, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Kovalchuk last played in the NHL during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, scoring 11 goals and 31 points in 37 games played. The 34-year-old old has 329 points since returning to the KHL in 2012-13, including 64 goals and 143 points over the last two years. Upon his return, Kovalchuk will be an unrestricted free agent.