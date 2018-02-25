Kovalchuk will look to return to the NHL following this season, KHL insider Aivis Kalnins reports.

The earliest Kovalchuk could sign a contract with a NHL team would be July 1, and this time New Jersey won't have his rights, meaning he'll be just like any other free agent seeking a deal. Even though the Russian is now 34, he's maintained his elite level of play internationally and just posted seven points (five goals, two assists) on his way to a gold medal in PyeongChang, and has notched 141 points (63 goals, 78 assists) in 113 KHL games over the last two seasons. While it's a little early to speculate where Kovalchuk could end up if he does make the trip back to North America, he'll likely want to sign with a contender at this stage in his career.