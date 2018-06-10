Ilya Kovalchuk: Giving California teams a chance
Kovalchuk visited the Kings on Friday and the Sharks on Sunday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
With the Stanley Cup celebrations continuing in Washington, Kovalchuk is seeking a home that will give him a solid shot at hoisting Lord Stanley. The Sharks and the Kings could both use an offensive asset like Kovalchuk, who has back-to-back, 30-goal seasons in the KHL and notched five goals in six games for Russia during the 2018 Winter Olympics. However, as much as Kovalchuk wants a championship, he doesn't need to take a pay cut either. The Sharks are tight on cash at the moment and are pondering re-signing Joe Thornton to a team-friendly deal. The Kings don't have much cap space either, but they have a more favorable free agency outlook. Kovalchuk has plenty of time to weigh his options, as he can't officially sign until July 1, but he can agree to terms with a team before that.
