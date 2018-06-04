Kovalchuk interested in signing with the Islanders, Islanders Point Blank reports.

Kovalchuk has played under Lou Lamoriello with the Devils and wouldn't be against a reunion with his former boss. Kovalchuk hasn't played in the NHL since the 2012-13 season but did score at least 30 goals in nine of his 12 NHL seasons. If Kovalchuk were to sign with the Islanders, that could entice impending free agent John Tavares to re-sign with the organization as well.