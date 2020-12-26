Kovalchuk signed a two-year contract with Avangard Omsk of the KHL on Saturday.

Kovalchuk played for three different NHL teams in 2019-20, picking up 10 goals and 26 points in 46 games split between the Kings, Canadiens and Capitals. The 37-year-old winger could have a found a new landing spot in the NHL if he wanted to, but he evidently preferred the prospect of returning to his native Russia. It wouldn't be surprising to see Kovalchuk finish up his playing career overseas.