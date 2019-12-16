Kovalchuk was placed on unconditional waivers by the Kings on Monday for the purpose of terminating his contract, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Kovalchuk has been a healthy scratch for the Kings' last 18 games dating back to Nov. 9 against Montreal. The veteran winger banked his $2.65 million bonus payment Sunday and is now free to sign with any club he would like as long as he clears waivers. Considering the Russian currently carries a $4.25 million cap hit in 2020-21, there are unlikely to be any claims, as any interested clubs will no doubt wait until he clears.