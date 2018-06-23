Kovalchuk has met with the Bruins, Kings, Sharks and Golden Knights as he makes plans to return to the NHL, reports the NHL.com.

He can't officially sign with a team until July 1, but he can agree to a contract before then. Kovy is 35 and clearly weighing several offers. He hasn't played in the NHL since 2012-13 when he scored 31 points in 37 games with New Jersey. Last season, Kovalchuk led the KHL in scoring with 63 points (31 goals, 32 assists) in 53 games and he has 285 points in 262 KHL games over the last five seasons.