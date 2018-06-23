Ilya Kovalchuk: Weighing several NHL offers
Kovalchuk has met with the Bruins, Kings, Sharks and Golden Knights as he makes plans to return to the NHL, reports the NHL.com.
He can't officially sign with a team until July 1, but he can agree to a contract before then. Kovy is 35 and clearly weighing several offers. He hasn't played in the NHL since 2012-13 when he scored 31 points in 37 games with New Jersey. Last season, Kovalchuk led the KHL in scoring with 63 points (31 goals, 32 assists) in 53 games and he has 285 points in 262 KHL games over the last five seasons.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...