Samsonov signed a two-year contract with KHL HC Sochi on Saturday.

Samsonov returns to his home country after he was unable to secure a contract in the NHL this season. Samsonov was 16-9-4 with a 2.82 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 29 regular-season games, in his lone year with Vegas in 2024-25. He started his career with Washington, playing three seasons there, before heading to the Maple Leafs for a couple of years.