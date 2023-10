Ratcliffe (upper body) was returned to AHL Chicago last Tuesday, according to the AHL transaction page.

Ratcliffe had been attending training camp with the Blues on a professional tryout prior to his release from the team. He agreed to a one-year deal with the unaffiliated Wolves in July. The 24-year-old forward registered six goals and 20 points in 47 AHL contests between Lehigh Valley and Milwaukee last season.