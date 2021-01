Greer was placed on waivers by the Islanders on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Greer is expected to clear waivers, and assuming he does, he will provide the organization with depth either on the taxi squad or at Bridgeport of the AHL. Coming into training camp, Greer had an opportunity to win a job on the third line but couldn't impress coach Barry Trotz. Greer may yet get another chance, but he will need an injury or poor play from others to happen first.