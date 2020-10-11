Greer was traded to the Islanders via the Avalanche on Sunday in exchange for Kyle Burroughs.

The 23-year-old will get a fresh start in New York, as he never suited up in NHL action this past year for Colorado. Greer was a decent contributor for AHL Colorado last season, racking up 16 goals and 32 points across 47 games. Greer has one goal and six points in his career across 37 NHL games, so he'll look to make a push for a depth spot at the top level when training camp opens for the 2020-21 season with the Islanders.