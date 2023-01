Raty was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Raty has appeared in seven NHL games this season in which he recorded two goals, 10 shots and four PIM while averaging 8:25 of ice time. Raty's return to the minors could be an indication that Kyle Palmieri (upper body) could be ready to play heading into Thursday's matchup with the Wild, though he'll need to be activated off injured reserve first.