Raty was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Raty will get a chance to continue his training camp with the Islanders. He'll likely be in the lineup Thursday versus the Devils, and there's a chance the 19-year-old could make the Opening Night roster. He's seen time on the power play during the preseason, which bodes well for what head coach Lane Lambert thinks of the center prospect's game early in the campaign.