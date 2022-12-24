Raty scored his first career NHL goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Making his NHL debut after being called up from AHL Bridgeport earlier in the day, Raty took a feed from Anders Lee in the Florida zone, danced around a defender to get into the slot and tucked the puck inside the far post past Sergei Bobrovsky to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead. A second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Raty was off to a solid start to his first full AHL campaign with five goals and 12 points through 23 contests, and the 20-year-old didn't miss a beat at the highest level. Raty could be sent back down once Casey Cizikas (upper body) gets healthy, but he's at least made a great first impression on the Isles.